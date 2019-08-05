Image Source : TWITTER/FLIPKART Flipkart set to start free video streaming to take on Amazon

Flipkart is all set to roll out a new free video streaming service in India to take on Amazon India that has Amazon Prime video service that was started on 2016 December. Flipkart is planning to launch the service for eyeing next 200 million consumers that come online.

According to Flipkart, the consumers first touchpoint with the internet is via online video, which means that video and entertainment content could play an important role in gapping the bridge for users to come online and experience e-commerce.

Reports suggest that Flipkart will not be producing original content initially and instead will licence content from the likes of Balaji Telefilms and Walt Disney.

Initially, Flipkart Plus video streaming will be free, similar to the no-subscription fee loyalty programme and Flipkart shoppers will become members by collecting 300 'super coins'. Users will be able to exchange those tokens from flight tickets, music streaming and car rentals.

With Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime gaining momentum, as per Cisco System estimates, the Indian video streaming market might hit 829 million smartphone users till 2022.

