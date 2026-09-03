Rohit Sharma 'unhappy' amid selector's retirement directive ahead of ODI World Cup 2027 | Report

The ODI World Cup 2027 is rapidly approaching; the teams are hard at work preparing for the marquee tournament. The biggest teams in world cricket are already gearing up for the event, and ahead of the competition, there is no doubt that many eyes will be set upon the Indian team.

It is worth noting that ahead of the tournament, one of the biggest discussions around Team India would be the inclusion of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. With the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) set to hold a meeting on September 3rd with the World Cup cycle starting, the futures of Rohit and Kohli will be on the agenda.

Notably, recent reports stated that Rohit Sharma was asked to retire by the selectors after the last ODI of the series against England. The same did not invite a good reaction from Rohit, as the veteran batter was reportedly unhappy with the directive. His knock of 138 runs in the final ODI against England seemed to postpone the decision but still did not solidify his place in India’s squad for the ODI World Cup.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia did state that Rohit Sharma will remain in the scheme of things before his century, but the latest reports seem to be pointing in the other direction.

Virat-Jadeja remain relatively safer

Furthermore, it is notable that while Rohit might be under pressure from the board, the futures of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are relatively safe. However, the report did state that the futures of both Jadeja and Kohli will be discussed at the upcoming BCCI meeting.

It could be interesting to see the decision that the BCCI meeting comes up with and what the future holds for arguably three of the most iconic players in the Indian team. With the ODI World Cup slated to be held in Africa, the Indian team will need to be at their best if they are looking to get their hands on their third potential title.

After the heartbreak in the 2023 final, India will seek redemption, and the squad that the side fields in the tournament will surely play a big role in the team’s success.

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