Raghav Chadha claims name deleted in Punjab draft rolls; AAP hits back

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that his name has been allegedly classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls in Punjab, accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of resorting to "politics of revenge", while adding that he would avail the remedies provided under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) guidelines.

In a long post on X (previously Twitter), Chadha claimed this was not a "clerical mistake" and is a case of "political vendetta". From Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), every operational level of SIR is staffed by Punjab government's employees, who knowns that the AAP "controls their transfers, postings and careers once their electoral duty ends".

Chadha, who switched to the BJP from AAP earlier this year, alleged Arvind Kejriwal's party applies political pressure through state officers to execute the political revenge. He said these employees are forced to follow orders of AAP because they know "who can transfer them and who can make their lives difficult".

"Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger," he said. "It has unleashed the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government’s administrative machinery against those of us who refused to remain silent. Other MPs who left AAP and joined the BJP have also been targeted by Punjab Govt."

Chadha cites ECI guidelines

In his post on the micro-blogging site, the Rajya Sabha member cited the Paragraph 4(D) of the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for SIR under which a "protected list" for public representatives - such as MPs, MLAs and judges - whose names has been identified.

Even though he is a sitting MP from Punjab, the Paragraph 4(D) was allegedly violated, he claimed, pointing out that the draft electoral rolls is not a "private property".

"All names of member of judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and personalities from fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports, and public services etc. earlier flagged in the electoral database, are to be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls, so that necessary documents can also be collected during the period of Claims and Objections," he pointed out.

AAP hits back at Chadha

The AAP hit out at Chadha and dismissed his allegations. Quoting his X post, the AAP said the Punjab government has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll, as the SIR exercise is conducted by the ECI.

The party everyone is aware that Chadha now resides in Delhi and shifting his voter registration was his own responsibility. It said Chadha cannot blame the AAP or the Punjab government for the deletion of a voter entry.

"At the same time, the AAP has received information from Election Commission sources that Raghav Chadha is trying to get his voter registration made in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, through a backdated process. If any such backdated or unlawful exercise has taken place, it must be investigated and the entire truth brought before the public," he added.

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