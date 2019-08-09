Image Source : PIXABAY/GERALT Google offers a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium to students

Google is offering a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium to students in the US, in a bid to establish a strong foothold in online content-streaming against competitors like Spotify and Netflix.

This basically works by having students sign up for $6.99 per month plan that includes YouTube Premium Music, which will allow users to use the service for free for three months.

YouTube music announced on Thursday, "Attention: Students, for a limited time, new members can enjoy three months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTubePremium student plan in select territories, on us. Let us know what you're playing to get #BacktoSchool".

YouTube Premium allows users to download YouTube videos on mobile and remove ads from YouTube for giving access to YouTube Original shows.

According to the Verge reports, YouTube Premium is Google's paid music streaming service that allows users to download, stream and discover new music- basically Spotify or Apple Music.

Amazon too recently announced the Amazon Music Unlimited plan for students at $0.99 per month for students.

