Nubia Z20 with 6.42-inch FHD+ front and 5.1-inch rear AMOLED displays along with Snapdragon 855 Plus announced

Nubia brand by ZTE announces its new flagship smartphone in China called the Nubia Z20. The device comes with a dual display both on the front and back. It comes with FIT4.0, pressure-sensitive frame with custom long and short grip shortcut functions with options for right and left a virtual game button that functions in the secondary screen. It gets four-finger operation for gaming and is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU.

Nubia Z20 specifications

The Nubia Z20 comes with a 6.42 inch 19.5:9 FHD+ AMOLED curved glass display with 1080 × 2340 pixels, along with a 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED secondary display with 1520x720 pixels. The phone is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm CPU with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in two storage options of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM 128GB storage that can be expanded to 512. It runs on nubia UI 7.0 on top of Android 9.0.

In terms of camera, the phone comes with a 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor dual-LED flash, 16MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x lossless zoom and 30x digital zoom. It gets a 4000mAh battery backed with 27W fast PD charging and QuickCharge 4.0.

Nubia Z20 Price

The Nubia Z20 price starts at 3499 yuan (Rs 35,180 approx.) for 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 3699 yuan (Rs 37,195 approx.) for 8GB RAM/128GB and 4199 yuan (Rs 42,220 approx.) for 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage. It will come in three colour options of Black, Blue, Red and will go on sale from 16th August in China.

