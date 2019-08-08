Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 5,100mAh battery launched in India

Samsung announces its latest tab in India called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. This will be a WiFi-only variant and will be available for pre-order via Flipkart and Samsung Shop on 8th August. The tablet will be available in two colour options of black and grey.

Also, read: Realme 5 likely to come with a 64 Megapixel Quad camera setup

The Galaxy Tab A8 will come in a sleek metallic design with thin bezels for wider viewing. It packs an immersive display with dual speakers and is powered by the Snapdragon 429 chipset. The Galaxy Tab A8 gets 32GB built-in storage that can be expanded to 512GB.

It comes with a free 2-months trial of YouTube Premium that offers consumers access to as free content and is packed with Kids Home that helps children in developing imagination and creativity. The tab comes bundled with a range of Lego game content and native apps like Crocro Adventure and My Art Studio. Kids Home can easily be launched by parents on the Quick Panel for setting up children's playtime. With the Galaxy Tab A8, users can monitor kids and their screen time and also enable users to protect children from accessing harmful content. Parents can also set a time limit using the Parental Control feature for using the device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price is Rs 9,999 for wi-fi only version and Rs 11,999 for the wi-fi+LTE variant. The wi-fi version is up for pre-order via Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from 8th August, whereas the Wi-Fi+LTE version will be available across online and offline channels by the month's end.

Also, read: Vivo S1 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear camera launched in India