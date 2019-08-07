Image Source : TWITTER/REALMEMOBILES Realme 5 likely to come with a 64 Megapixel Quad camera setup

Realme is expected to show its 64MP quad-camera technology tomorrow on 8th August. This comes in after Redmi and Samsung had also announced their plans to launch a smartphone with a 64 Megapixel rear camera, from which Redmi is expected to unveil the camera technology today in China.

Realme confirms this news by posting on Twitter, but that has left everyone guessing if Realme will be teasing the technology tomorrow or would it be a smartphone, which ideally could be the Realme 5.

Madhav Sheth, the company CEO has changed the username on Twitter as "Madhav '5' Quad". There are chances that after Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, the company could launch Realme 5, as in China the number four is considered unlucky.

Looking at the previous patterns Realme CEO on his twitter username, where he changed the name to Madhav 'X' before launching the Realme X, chances are that the upcoming phone could be called Realme 5 as the twitter username right now points to "Madhav '5' Quad".

These are all just speculations, as there is no confirmation on this.

