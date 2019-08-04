Facebook, Instagram down across the world; Indian users partially-affected

Facebook and Instagram down

Facebook has reportedly crashed and the news of its servers being down for maintenance originated from Europe and the USA. This has triggered outrage on rival social media platform Twitter. Reports of Instagram not working have also been doing the rounds. As these two social media networking sites have stopped working, users are sharing their misery in the form of memes on Twitter.

However, Indian users have been partially hit. Facebook users across the world are complaining that they are unable to share photos or even drop a comment. If tweets are anything to go by, users are facing ''error code 2'' during their login attempt. Though the meaning behind this error message is not clear, some netizens state that this means that the platform is down for maintenance.