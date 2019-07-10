How to download Hotstar app to watch Live Cricket Streaming, TV shows and more

Image Source : TWITTER/HOTSTARTWEETS How to watch Live Cricket Streaming on your smartphone via Hotstar app

Hotstar happens to be the major entertainment app on phones that lets users watch movies and sports and as per trends, the app has seen major downloads in recent times and has more than 100 million downloads. For cricket lovers, desperate to watch live matches but have no access to television can simply download the Hotstar app on the phone or log in to the Hotstar website.

What is Hotstar?

Hotstar basically is live streaming that allows users to watch movies, TV shows, sports and live news. It comes with two subscription packages of Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium.

The Hotstar VIP offers unrestricted access to live sporting events that include cricket matches, Formula 1, Premier League and Tennis. The app also offers access to Star serials before they appear on television, as well as original content. The Hotstar Premium plan includes the latest American TV shows and Hollywood movies. Cricket lovers can watch ICC Cricket World Cup, IPL and other International cricket matches.

How to download Hotstar app on your Android smartphone

Downloading Hotstar app on an Android smartphone is very easy. The app is available on Google Play store. All one needs to do is open the Google Play store and type Hotstar on the search bar, followed with clicking enter that takes users to the Hotstar app that can be installed by clicking on the install button.

