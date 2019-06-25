Honor 20 set to go on sale today in India

Image Source : HONOR INDIA/TWITTER Honor 20 to go on sale today

Honor 20 is set to go on sale today in India via Flipkart for the very first time. The Honor 20 is part of the Honor 20 series that includes the Honor 20i (Honor 20 Lite) and Honor 20 Pro. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and will also be made available offline at leading stores in India.

Honor 20 specifications

The Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) All-View display along with a hole-paunch selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor and comes paired with 6GB of RAM. It runs Magic UI 2.1 on top of Android 9 and features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 Megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16 Megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 Megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 Megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The front-selfie camera includes a 32 Megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support. Some camera features include AI Color mode, AI Camera and AI Ultra Clarity mode. It gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port and other options. The phone weighs around 174 grams and measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm in terms of dimensions.

The price has been set at the sum of Rs 32,999 and will be available in two colour options of Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

