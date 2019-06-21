Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones with a motorised camera set to launch today

Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones with a motorised camera set to launch today

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor featuring a flip camera module with a 48MP camera a telephoto lens and a wide angle lens.

Suhail Sattar Suhail Sattar
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 13:13 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/SAMEER7651049

Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones with a motorised camera set to launch today

Xiaomi is set to launch its new smartphone in China today called the Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Xiaomi had been teasing the phones from last week with flip camera technology that was also seen on its official Wiebo page. The upcoming smartphones have been built with Meitu hardware team that was acquired by Xiaomi last year.

Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes

As per rumours and leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and features a triple camera setup with a flip camera module that features a 48 Megapixel main sensor, along with a telephoto lens and a wide angle camera. Another leak shows the device in pink colour with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi CC9e seems like the lighter variant without a flip camera and has a notch on front for selfies. The Mi CC9e is said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with 4000mAh battery and will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. 

It Mi CC9e is expected to come with a triple camera set up at the back that includes a 48MP camera, along with an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto camera. On the front would be the 32MP selfie camera.

Also, read: International Yoga day 2019: Fitness bands you can buy under Rs 5,000

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryApple to replace battery of 15-inch MacBook Pro units over fire risk Next StoryApple iOS 13: Siri to soon talk in desi English accent  