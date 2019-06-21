Image Source : TWITTER/SAMEER7651049 Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones with a motorised camera set to launch today

Xiaomi is set to launch its new smartphone in China today called the Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Xiaomi had been teasing the phones from last week with flip camera technology that was also seen on its official Wiebo page. The upcoming smartphones have been built with Meitu hardware team that was acquired by Xiaomi last year.

Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes

As per rumours and leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and features a triple camera setup with a flip camera module that features a 48 Megapixel main sensor, along with a telephoto lens and a wide angle camera. Another leak shows the device in pink colour with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi CC9e seems like the lighter variant without a flip camera and has a notch on front for selfies. The Mi CC9e is said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with 4000mAh battery and will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor.

It Mi CC9e is expected to come with a triple camera set up at the back that includes a 48MP camera, along with an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto camera. On the front would be the 32MP selfie camera.

Also, read: International Yoga day 2019: Fitness bands you can buy under Rs 5,000