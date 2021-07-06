HealthifyMe opens COVID-19 vaccine slots booking via app, website: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : HEALTHIFYME.COM HealthifyMe opens COVID-19 vaccine slots booking via app, website.

HealthifyMe has opened vaccine slot bookings on its app and website HealthifyMe.com. HealthifyMe had earlier launched Vaccinateme.in in 10 languages which has helped over 8 million people to search for slots and get notified about the same as they become available.

Now, one can also book their slots directly from HealthifyMe, which has registered itself as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with CoWin. To supercharge efforts on its vaccination slot booking initiative, HealthifyMe has also acquired the under45 team, which was powering vaccination slot alerts on the popular messaging app, Telegram.

Under45.in is a vaccination slot availability finder developed by Chennai based techie Berty Thomas. The platform provides live vaccination alerts to its 4.1 million subscribers via its 672+ channels on Telegram, the popular messaging app. Berty’s role in helping the community find vaccination slots was recently acknowledged and appreciated by MoHFW in a press statement.

He joins HealthifyMe as an Associate Director and will work with Manan Chandan, Sr Director at HealthifyMe and the Project Lead of VaccinateMe. Along with him, Suchdeep Juneja who developed mhVaccineTracker and Chandraaditya Putuveru who launched the twitter bot - BloreVaccine have also come onboard. Together, they will act as catalysts in the company’s efforts to fast-track vaccination slot bookings for millions of Indians. The initiative will continue to run free of cost.

Together, VaccinateMe.in, under45.in, BloreVaccine and mhVaccineTracker have helped over 12 million people to find vaccination slots so far and have sent over 100 million alerts have been sent so far via SMS, Telegram and Whatsapp. 35% of those who have received the alerts claim to have actually found a vaccine via these alerts according to the surveys the company has run. HealthifyMe has already pledged USD 1 million to support this initiative and will invest more, as and when needed.