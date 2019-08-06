Google tools helped Badshah get him 75mn views on YouTube

Google tools have helped Indian rap star Badshah break the world record with his new song 'Paagal' that went on to dethrone BTS'Boy with Luv', a South Korean band and Taylor Swifts 'Me!', as the song crossed 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.

If you were to compare Badshah to international start Taylor Swift, its but obvious that Taylor Swift has more followers. With more views on the song, people started questioning the veracity of the claim, wherein an Instagram user wrote, "Bro it’s fake I can’t wait when YouTube is gonna delete your fake paid views".

In context to the comment, Badshah went on Instagram to clarify saying that he used Google's advertising platform for promoting Paagal.

The entire episode suggested that the view generated on YouTube need not be organic. Badshahs song was released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel, where the Indian star on 11th July said that he was ecstatic and overwhelmed with the love he received in 24 hours after the song released.

Before this BTS' 'Boy with luv' that features Halsey was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours that had achieved 74,600,000 views on April 12-13 this year.

Badshah became the first Indian artist to reach 75 million views in 24 hours.

