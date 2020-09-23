Google Pixel 5's leaked specs, price hint at a 'high-end' mid-range phone: Know details

Image Source : WIN FUTURE Google Pixel 5

Google will launch the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G via an online event scheduled for September 30. Prior to the official launch, we now have the entire leaked spec sheet, giving us a glance as to what exactly the Pixel smartphone could be like. Read on to know more about it.

Pixel 5 specs leaked

The Pixel 5's latest leak strongly hints at it being a premium mid-ranger smartphone instead of a premium device. As per German website WinFuture, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED display with a punch-hole in the top left corner and a screen resolution rated at 2340x1080 pixels. The display is likely to support a 90Hz refresh rate.

It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, as rumoured previously and come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, the device is expected to get dual rear cameras; a 12.2MP main camera coupled with a 16MP wide-angle lens. Both cameras with support OIS and EIS. The front camera could be rated at 8MP. While the main camera could shoot 1080p videos up to 240fps or 4K videos up to 60fps, the front camera could record 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Pixel 5 might get a bigger 4,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging, which is more than the Pixel 4 XL's 3,700mAh battery. It is most likely to run Android 11 and support features such as dual stereo speakers, NFC, 5G, USB Type-C port, wireless charging, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and come in two colours: green and black.

Additionally, the Pixel 5 is expected to start at Euros 629, which translates to Rs. 54, 100. While it is affordable than the Pixel 4 series, it still is expensive than the its competitors such as the OnePlus Nord.

Since the aforementioned information isn't concrete, we need to wait until September 30 for the launch of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. So, stay tuned for more details.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage