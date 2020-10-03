Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 to kick off on October 16: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Billion Days sale about to kick off.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is finally here and it is going to rain discounts and offers. The sale is set to kick off on October 16 and will go on until October 21. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will be bringing a plethora of deals, discounts and offers on a wide range of products. While the sale is set to begin on October 16, Flipkart Plus members will be able to get early access to the sale on October 15.

Apart from the discounts on products, SBI cardholders will also be able to get 10 per cent instant discount. In addition to that, Flipkart will also be offering no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards as well as with other leading bank credit and debit cards. Also, the customers will be able to use their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI to pay for their purchases in order to get additional cashback.

As a part of the announcement, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, said in a statement, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations.”

In terms of the offers, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, accessories, electronics, fashion accessories and much more.

On their teaser page, Flipkart says that Poco M2 Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs. 12,999 during the sale. The flagship LG G8X with dual-screen support will also be available at an attractive price of Rs. 19,990. Furthermore, the Realme C12 will be available for Rs. 7,999 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be priced at Rs. 9,499.

Besides that, the e-commerce giant will also be offering discounts on best selling laptops, smartTVs, tablets and more.

