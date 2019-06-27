Image Source : PTI Donald Trump threatens to sue Facebook, Google and Twitter

US President, Donald Trump warns to sue tech giants Google, Facebook and Twitter for spreading political bias against the Republicans. Trump blasted on the tech companies in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday saying that they all are Democrats and the services are biased towards Democrats.

Also, read: WhatsApp to kill support on old Android and iPhone devices next year

Trump said, " "Look, we should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, which perhaps we will, OK?".

Taking Twitter specifically to the task, Trump said, "What they did to me on Twitter is incredible. I have millions and millions of followers, but I will tell you, they make it very hard for people to join me (on) Twitter and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message".

Trump also went on to blast Google for working to prevent "the next Trump situation".

Trump said during the interview that Twitter "should be sued because what's happening with the bias. Now you see it with that executive yesterday from Google. The hatred for the Republicans".

In another undercover video that was made by the conservative group showed Jen Gennai, Head of Responsible Innovation at Google, saying that the company was trying to prevent another "Trump situation" in the 2020 election.

Followed with the stern warning, the US House anti-trust committee has started probing into Facebook, Apple, Google, Amazon and other tech giants to determine if they hurt consumers or prevent competition.

Apple and Google will reportedly be handled by the Department of Justice (DOJ), while Facebook and Amazon will be handled by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Followed with Trump's outcry, a Google spokesperson reacted by saying, "We build our products with extraordinary care and safeguards to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without any regard for political viewpoint. Our rating guidelines are publicly visible for all to see".

As per the Wall Street Journal, the FTC previously closed an investigation on Google without taking action, but now the Department of Justice will take a look into Google's practices in Search and other areas.

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: Android Auto gets a new interface with dark mode and more