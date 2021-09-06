Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 7 likely to feature 41mm, 45mm sizes.

Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 7 in new 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm. The larger-sized display will feature thinner bezels and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover, with updated screen technology, reports MacRumors.

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 model, which will be the largest to date, will have a body size that measures 1.9 inches diagonally, up from 1.78 inches.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also rumoured to include a smaller S7 chip that uses double-sided technology for module miniaturisation, the report said.

A smaller S7 chip will allow more room for other components, and one source suggests Apple will use this extra space for a bigger battery or new health sensors, it added.

The tech giant is also expected to introduce improved wireless connectivity and an improved U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

Tech giant Apple is likely to unveil the upcoming iPhone 13 series on September 14. However, a recent report said that the production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed.

The current disappointing production quality could be attributed to the complexity of design, which is significantly different from that of previous generations of the watch, the report said.