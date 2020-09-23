Apple Store Online is now open in India: Know what benefits it has to offer

Image Source : APPLE Online App Store

Apple, after years of wait, announced its first-ever online store in India. The Apple Store Online is now live in the country, allowing users to purchase iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and Macs via the official Apple website. Read on to know more about the new online Apple Store in India.

Apple Store Online now in India

As announced last week, Apple's online store is now open for all users in India. Interested buyers can now head to apple.com/in/shop/ to explore the Apple products and purchase them directly from the Cupertino tech major.

For those who don't know, previously, users had to buy the Apple products either via Amazon India, Flipkart, or Apple Authorised offline stores for purchasing and customer care support. The online store acts as relief for many as purchasing directly from Apple is something we all wanted for years. An offline Apple Store is also expected to make its entry soon, possibly by the end of this year.

The new Apple Store Online has listed all the Apple products: iPhones (including the iPhone SE 2020), Apple Watches (including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE), MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, iPads (including the new iPad Air and the iPad 8th Gen), AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, HomePod, iPod Touch, and various accessories.

The online store comes with a number of perks for an easy shopping experience. This includes Shopping Assistance with Apple Specialists, free no-contact delivery in partnership with BlueDart within 24 to 72 hours, Apple trade-in to exchange an old iPhone for a new one for discounts, and the ability to configure your MacBooks and iMacs as per your preference.

Apple aims to provide a seamless customer care experience and will offer a free session once a purchase is made for users to all their queries solved. Users can also choose options to may payments, which also includes easy EMIs. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, cash on delivery isn't available. Additionally, Apple has a special students discount of Macs and iPads to promote online education, along with discounts on accessories and Apple Care+.

The Apple Store Online will currently deliver to around 13,000 PIN codes with more being added in the future.

