Apple didn’t tell iPhone SE 2020 battery, RAM details; This website did

Apple recently unveiled the much-anticipated and talked-about iPhone SE 2020 as a successor to the iPhone SE launched back in 2016. While the company reveals every detail quite nicely, there are always the two things that are never revealed by the Cupertino tech major -- the RAM and the battery. However, a Chinese website has revealed the same for the iPhone SE 2020. Read on to know about it.

iPhone SE 2020 battery, RAM revealed

According to a Chinese website Surfing.tydevice.com (via GSMArena), which is a Chinese carrier, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with 3GB of RAM. The 3GB RAM on the new iPhone is more than the 2GB of RAM on both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE 2016. Additionally, the iPhone SE 2020 is also the first iPhone to come with the latest A13 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

As for the battery capacity, the iPhone SE 2020 is claimed to be backed by a 1,820mAh battery, same as seen on the iPhone 8. This means that there won't be any improvement as such.

iPhone SE 2020 features, specifications, price

The iPhone SE 2020 follows the design ethos of the iPhone 8 with more bezels, a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD IPS display and the presence of Touch ID (fingerprint scanner embedded in the physical home button) instead of Face ID. The device comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset, also seen on the iPhone 11 series.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2020 has a single 12MP rear snapper with support for 4K videos, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting feature, 6p lens, LED flash, and OIS. The one at the front is rated at 7MP and supports Retina flash and Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting feature. Additionally, the smartphone supports wireless charging, IP67 water and dust resistance, Haptic Touch, and more.

The iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs. 42,500 and comes in three colour options, namely, Black, Red, and White. There is no word on its availability in India as of now.

