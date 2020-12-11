Apple Days sale kicks off on Amazon: Deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 7 and more

Apple Days sale now live on Amazon.

Amazon India begins Apple Days sale yet again to offer huge discounts and attractive deals on Apple products. With the new sale, the company is offering discounts on Apple iPhone 11 series, iPhone 7 and more.

The Apple Days sale is already live on the e-commerece website and will be available until December 16 with great offers from participating brands and sellers. During the 'Apple Days' sale, customers can get the iPhone 11 at Rs 51,999 with a discount of Rs 2,900. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,750 on Yes Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price for Rs 23,999.

Potential customers can also enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 5,000 on iPad Mini and get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. One can also get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on popular Apple MacBook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

(with IANS inputs)