Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonin.

Apple has acquired Primephonic, the classical music streaming service, for an undisclosed amount. Apple says that with the Primephonic purchase, Apple Music subscribers will be provided with an improved classical music experience.

"We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts," said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats.

"Together, we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world," Schusser added.

Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7. Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic's classical user interface.

In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless and high-resolution audio, as well as hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music's Spatial Audio, with new albums added regularly.