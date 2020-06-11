Amazon launches 'school from home' store on its platform

Image Source : GOOGLE Amazon launches 'school from home' store.

E-commerce giant Amazon.in on Thursday announced the launch of its new 'school from home' store on its platform. The new store is live and it comes with curated items for students studying from home.

The store offers a wide selection of products across the study and writing essentials, stationery, laptops, tablets & PCs, headsets & speakers, printer and home furnishing among others to help parents, teachers and students.

According to the company, recent search trends on Amazon.in show a surge in search for work and school from home products such as 1.7x increase in headphones & earphones, over 2x for laptops & tablets, nearly 1.2x for stationery.

The search trends also showed over 2x increase for mouse & keyboards, 1.3x for the printer, over 3x increase for routers and 2.5x for study table. The store has been created basis this insight to simplify the shopping experience for parents.

Customers can also avail a host of offers and deals on 'school from home' essentials such as textbooks and study guides, stationery, writing essentials, laptops and much more.

