Image Source : AMAZFIT Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e smartwatch to launch on Jan 19.

Amazfit on Thursday announced that it is bringing two new models from their GT2 Series, the GTR 2e and GTS 2e to India on January 19. According to the company, both the smartwatches retain all the essential features of their counterparts, the GTR 2 and GTS 2 but will be available at a more affordable price point.

The sale of both smartwatches will go live on Amazfit's official website (in.amazfit.com), while GTR 2e will be available on Amazon and GTS 2e will make its debut on Flipkart.

"Unveiled globally at CES 2021, the launch of the complete GT2 Series in India highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to offering consumers effective products and services in the wearable market," the company said in a statement.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e feature a 2.5D Bezel-less design to deliver a comfortable and light wearable experience. It also incorporates vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen.

The GTS 2e boasts a rotatable, 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen that is comparable in clarity to the latest smartphones. The GTR 2e, has a rotatable, 1.39-inch AMOLED high-definition screen with 326 ppi pixel density for a clear and vivid display.

The latest BioTrackerTM 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor in the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e can perform 24-hour heart rate monitoring and even provide warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

When indulged in physical activity, such as running a marathon or doing intense outdoor exercise, one can measure SpO2 level the moment your energy starts flagging, thus getting a better understanding of the physical condition.