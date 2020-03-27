Following Jio, Airtel has introduced Coronavirus risk scan: See how to use it

Airtel Thanks app

The Coronavirus outbreak has turned everyone's lives upside down and we don't know when it's going to get normal. But, we do know of the various ways we can track the reach of the virus and the symptoms as well. For this, Reliance Jio recently introduced the Coronavirus symptoms checker, following which Airtel has launched one too -- Airtel Coronavirus risk scan -- as a contribution during the tough times. Here's everything you need to know.

Airtel Coronavirus Risk Scan: What is it?

The Airtel Coronavirus symptoms checker has been made in collaboration with Appollo Hospitals and aims to tell users whether or not they have symptoms close to COVID-19. The tool is available within the Airtel Thanks app; you just need to scroll down a bit. Additionally, it follows the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines.

The Airtel Coronavius risk scan tool asks users a couple of questions that you need to answer. Following this, a result will be out along with the possible precautions you can take. To clear the air the Airtel Coronavirus assessment tool isn't the final medical verdict and a doctor should be consulted in case the tool results show signs of Coronavirus.

Airtel Coronavirus Risk Scan: How to use?

Open the Airtel Thanks app on either your Android smartphone or iPhone

Now, scroll down a bit to reach the Airtel Coronavirus risk scan tool option, right below the Buy option

Tap on it and you will be redirected to another page

Type in your details such as age, gender, body temperature, symptoms (dry cough, sneezing, sore throat, weakness, breathlessness, drowsiness, and more), medical history, and condition of symptoms in the last 48 hours

Once all this is done, you will be given out a result and some precautions you can take

As a reminder, Airtel has suggested that all the details will remain confidential.

The MyJio Coronavirus symptoms checker also works in a similar except the questions are slightly different. Additionally, apart from the precautions, it provides users with tips to work/study from home, FAQs and more.

