Aarogya Setu app gets new features and UI: See what they are

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app was recently unveiled by the Indian Government as an attempt to help curb the spread of the virus in the country. The COVID-19 tracker launched some time ago and already has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Additionally, the app was recommended by PM Narendra Modi while he recently announced the lockdown extension in India. Now, the Aarogya Setu has undergone some changes for new features, UI, and even updated privacy policy. Read on to know all about it.

Aarogya Setu app with new UI, features

The Aarogya Setu app now has a new UI for better usage. The new UI now has the four sections on the top of the app (Your Status, Self Assess, COVID Updates, and e-Pass) on the top, followed by your status, which could be low, moderate, or high risk. In the Your Status section, there are recommendations and ways listed to main social distancing and all about the virus. Lastly, there is the Narendra Modi quote on the app and the PM CARES Fund from where users can donate money

The Self Assess section has a questionnaire for you to know if you can or cannot catch COVID-19. If you are deemed high at risk, it's best advised to consult a doctor. The app requires you to answer all questions correctly for accuracy. The COVID Updates section gives an overview of the Coronavirus cases around you and in the country. Lastly, the e-Pass section is 'coming soon' and can't be accessed at the time of writing. However, it will provide users with the ability to buy one to easily commute amid the lockdown.

The previous version of the app didn't have an e-Pass section and had all the option in the bottom part. As compared to the previous UI, the new Aarogya Setu has is well categorised and appears neat with more visuals. In addition to this, the app previously used to ask for various user details such as name, gender, and more as the registration process. However, when now it just requires you to enter your phone number, get the OTP, and you are done. As a reminder, you still have to provide the app with Bluetooth, location, and data sharing permissions.

Old, New UI

Furthermore, a report by Medianama suggests that Aarogya Setu app has also changed its privacy policy. The app doesn't notify users of any privacy policy change and suggests that the data isn't shared with third parties. The new privacy policy also suggests that the app will collect user data based on location every 15 minutes and store it on its servers. Users will get a unique DiD (digital ID) number so that the data is uploaded to the server in encrypted form.

You can have a look at the old and new privacy policies for a better idea.

Since the government urges users to download the app with SMSs and the PM also said so, you can download the app for both Android and iOS.

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store

Search for Aarogya Setu app

Tap on the option and click install to get it on your smartphone

As a reminder, the app makes use of your smartphone's Bluetooth and GPS to know if you are at the risk of getting COVID-19. It tries to enable contact tracing on tries to figure out whether or not you have interacted with a Coronavirus-infected person or someone who has chances of getting it. Additionally, you get all information about the virus from trusted sources.

