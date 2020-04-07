Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracker app: How to download, use on Android, iOS devices

How to download Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Coronavirus cases are spreading like wildfire in India and across other nations and it gets mandatory to keep an eye on the virus and stay as updated as possible. Among the various initiatives for the same, the Government of India also launched an official COVID-19 tracking app -- Aarogya Setu -- in the country. The Indian Coronavirus tracker app has been launched by MeitY's National Informatics Centre.

The Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app allows you to know if you are in the proximity of a Coronavirus-infected person. It uses your smartphone's Bluetooth and location to figure that out and tell if you are at the risk of getting the virus. In addition to this, the Aarogya Setu allows you to conduct a self-assessment test for you to know whether or not you are at 'low', 'moderate', or 'high' risk of catching COVID-19. This way, you can consult a doctor if you find out something fishy.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 tracker app lets you access help centres and helpline numbers to get genuine information on Coronavirus and stay updated on everything tweeted by the Indian government. The Aarogya Setu app is a handy one you need right now to ensure you are safe. Therefore, here's how you can download and use the app via an Android or iOS device:

The Aarogya Setu app is available via both the Google Play Store and the App Store. As a reminder, the Indian Government launched the Corona Kavach prior to Aarogya Setu and has now been replaced by it. Although the app is still available on the Google Play Store, its best you use Aarogya Setu and go for it.

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store

Look for Aarogya Setu in the search bar (Android) and in the dedicated search section (iOS)

Once the app is displayed, press the Install option to download it on your smartphone

You can also head to MyGov.in website, look for Aarogya Setu app, scan the QR code available to download it on your Android and iOS device.

Now that you have downloaded the Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app, you should know that it is an easy-to-use one with a simple UI. You just need to follow these steps to get started:

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone

You will get to select from 11 languages. Choose the one you prefer

Once the language is selected, you need to go through a couple of slides that will tell a bit about the app

Now, you have to provide the app with location, Bluetooth, and data sharing permissions and complete the process by selecting the 'I Agree' option. Remember to turn on the Bluetooth on your smartphone while you use the app

Register yourself by entering your mobile number and verifying it via an OTP

Once all this is done, you will be taken to the main page of the Aarogya Setu app and you are good to go

From here, you can get all the Coronavirus-related information, take up a symptoms checkup, and contact the help centres when required. You will also know whether or not you are safe from COVID-19. Additionally, the app asks you to use it often to stay updated.

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app: Are there privacy issues?

While registering for Aarogya Setu, the app requires access to your data and location and suggests that the information will only be shared with the Indian Government and not third parties. It is suggested that the app is end-to-end encrypted and has been designed to remain safe from any security vulnerabilities. However, it still raises privacy concerns as the government is accessing your data for your safety.

Having said that, if the app helps prevent the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in some way, maybe people can try ignoring the privacy concern to remain safe from COVID-19.

