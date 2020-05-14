Aarogya Setu Coronavirus contact tracing app now reaches JioPhone: Know details

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Aarogya Setu app has received data processing rules

Aarogya Setu app is India's attempt to track Coronavirus-infected people and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Ever since the app launched, it has received several new features; be it the ability to use it on feature phones or the various in-app functionalities. Expanding its reach further, the Coronavirus contact tracing app has now reached JioPhone. Read on to know more.

Aarogya Setu now available for JioPhone

According to a report by Reuters, the Aarogya Setu app has been rolled out for 5 million JioPhones in the country by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The Coronavirus tracking app requires GPS and Bluetooth and JioPhones have the functionalities.

This news comes after Aarogya Setu's IVRS was recently introduced so that the app can also reach feature phones users. People with feature phones or landlines need to dial the toll-free number '1921' and give a missed call. They will get a call back from the health officials and users will be required to self-assess by answering the symptoms checker questions also available on the app. Following this, they will get a message with their health status and will be told of the measures to be taken.

Additionally, Aarogya Setu app recently registered 10 crore users in just 41 days of its existence. The COVID-19 contact tracing app has received immense popularity along with its share of negative publicity. Several security issues have been raised against the app, following which it was declared safe by the government. It is suggested that the app, by design, makes use of Bluetooth and location data. However, doesn't store the data for more than 30 days and isn't shared with anyone else. Additionally, the app claims to maintain the anonymity of the users. It has also received new data processing rules.

For those who don't know, the Aarogya Setu app uses a smartphone's GPS and Bluetooth to find out if a user has come in contact with a Coronavirus-infected person. It also lets users check COVID-19 symptoms, get to know of all the information needed, tells about the nearby people's health status, and also provides online medical consultation and medicines.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage