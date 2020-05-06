Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking officially reaches feature phones: See how it works

Aarogya Setu iOS app

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app has been rumoured to get the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) feature for a while now. The functionality is now official, as announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The new IVRS function will allow feature phone, as well as landline users, use the Aarogya Setu app features for the sole purpose of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Read on to know more.

Aarogya Setu for feature phone users

The new Aarogya Setu IVRS involves a toll-free number -- 1921 -- which requires users with feature phones and landlines to give missed call on the number. Following this, users will get a call back to know of their health status. The questions will be the same as the Aarogya Setu app's self-assessment questions to see whether or not a person has Coronavirus symptoms or is likely to catch any.

Once the information is collected, the answers will be analysed and users will get an SMS telling their health status. Based on the information provided, users will get information on the measure they should take to remain healthy and safe. Additionally, users will receive future updates regarding Coronavirus and government initiatives for the same.

The Aarogya Setu app IVR service will be made available in 11 Indian languages, much like the Aarogya Setu app and all the information provided by users will be added to the Aarogya Setu app database. In addition to this, the Indian Government is soon to make an Aarogya Setu app version for the JioPhone based on KaiOS. However, there is no word on when it will happen.

To recall, the Aarogya Setu app has been receiving new features daily. As part of the new update, the app now as the Aarogya Setu MITR section for users to get online consultation from doctors, sample pickup, and online medicines. Users will be directed to the standalone Aarogya Sety MITR website launched by the NITI Aayog.

Additionally, Aarogya Setu app has become mandatory for government officials and workers to download and use. It is also compulsory for people in Noida to download and use the app, otherwise, they will be fined or jailed.

