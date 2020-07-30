Rakhi 2020: Gifting ideas for your tech-savvy siblings

Unique and Best Tech Gifts To Gift Your Sister on This Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in India. During the celebrations, siblings often exchange gifts. If you have been confused as to what you can gift your tech-savvy sibling, here’s a list of some of the interesting as well as reliable tech gadgets.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4k

With the lockdown in place, many of us have started using OTT platforms more than ever. While they offer a huge library of content, most people are still not able to enjoy the content on their TV. Xiaomi Mi Box 4k aims to solve that by allowing users to convert a regular TV into a smartTV. At an affordable price of Rs. 3,499, the Mi Box 4k brings Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT platforms to a regular TV via HDMI.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORAJabra Elite Active 75t come with IP57 rating.

Jabra Elite Active 75t is currently one of the best truly wireless earphones you can get for the price. The earphones also come with IP57 dust and water resistance, which means your sibling can hit the gym wearing these without any issue. The TWS earphones not only offer a great audio experience but also bring an impressive battery life to the table. The earphones are priced at Rs. 16,999 and will be available via Amazon.

OnePlus 8/8Pro

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA OnePlus 8 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone.

OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus Nord in India. However, if you are looking for the true flagship experience, it is the OnePlus 8 series you should aim for. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are available at starting prices of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Both the smartphones offer flagship specs, a decent set of cameras and an impressive display.

Redmi Power Bank

Over the years, the battery life of smartphones has improved drastically. However, there are still times we urge the need for using a power bank. It has become a necessity in the life of a connected world. At a starting price of Rs. 799, the Redmi Power Bank brings in a 10,000mAh battery that can fully charge any smartphone at least twice.

Vivo X50

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA Vivo X50 flaunts a premium design.

Vivo has recently launched their Vivo X50 series in India consisting of the X50 and the X50 Pro. While the X50 Pro offers a gimbal camera system at a higher price point, the Vivo X50 eliminates that for bringing the price tag lower. The X50 looks and feels premium and even manages to offer decent performance in the real world. The smartphone also sports a great set of cameras and it is a decent smartphone at the asking price of Rs. 34,990.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus has recently launched a new set of smartTVs in India. The budget-oriented OnePlus TV Y-series are available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The TV offers a 93% colour gamut and Gamma Engine for an immersive content watching experience. The TV also brings a ton of features for the connected lifestyle.

Apple iPhone SE

Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE (2020) is available for a price of Rs. 42,500.

Gifting an iPhone to an Apple fan sibling has been a complete burning a hole in the pocket situation lately. However, that changes with the launch of the iPhone SE (2020). The iPhone not only carries a smaller price tag but also offers a more pocketable design. It also brings in the latest hardware and with Apple’s optimisations, the phone should run smoothly for at least 3 years. The iPhone SE (2020) is available for a starting price of Rs. 42,500.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now made in India.

In case your sibling has been wanting a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 might be the right pick. The smartwatch touts a sleek design and it is also lightweight. The watch brings in tons of exciting features along with workout modes and other fitness-related stuff. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is currently available for a starting price of Rs. 24,090.

Instax Mini 9

Instax Mini 9 by Fujifilm is an instant film camera available for a price of Rs. 3,789. The camera basically allows users to click a quick picture and get an instant polaroid print of it. The camera is available in stylish colours such as Flamingo Pink, Cobalt Blue, Ice Blue, Lime Green and Smokey White.

Amazfit Bip S Lite

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA Amazfit Bip S Lite recently arrived in India.

Amazfit has just launched its budget-oriented Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch. For a price of Rs. 3,799, the Bip S Lite boasts a 30-day battery life, an Always-on-Display, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and much more.

