Jabra Elite Active 75t Review: Best in class

Image Source : INDIA TV Jabra Elite Active 75t offer a premium build and design.

In the flood of budget-oriented truly wireless earphones, we tend to forget about the premium ones. The segment is currently dominated by the Apple AirPods due to the Apple ecosystem and a great call quality experience. But what about the audio? For that, there are competitors like Jabra working hard to create a mark. With the new Jabra Elite Active 75t, the company might have just created one of the best pair of truly wireless earphones for the price point.

For a price of Rs. 16,999, the Jabra Elite Active 75t offers a premium set of TWS earphones, a great sound quality, IP57 coating and much more. But is that worth the asking price? Let’s find out.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

As soon as I took the Jabra Elite Active 75t out of its packaging, I was impressed. While the packaging itself felt quite premium, the earphones also looked and felt premium. The black coloured buds with gold accents played a major role in doing that. Even the subtle Jabra logo in gold on the black case made it feel much more premium than the Apple AirPods Pro.

Moreover, the case came with a rubberized plastic, which helped in getting a firm grip. The back of the case features a USB Type-C port and a small LED light indicating the charge status of the case. Also, the magnets on the earbuds as well as the case were pretty strong and they did not fall off even after I shook it well enough.

Coming to the buds, they fit quite in the ears and do give a certain level of confidence. Considering they have the word ‘Active’ in their name, one can definitely hit the gym with these on. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I did not get to try that out. However, I did go for a couple of runs with the buds and had absolutely no trouble.

Both the earbuds feature buttons that support various shortcuts including play/pause, skip tracks, voice assistant and more. However, I would have appreciated gesture controls at this price. While they make controls much easier, they also make sure that one does not need to push the earphones right into their ear canal.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Review: Something Premium, Something Balanced

On the audio quality front, the Jabra Elite Active 75t is one impressive pair of truly wireless earphones. The earphones, by default, are a bit bass-forward. Though I enjoyed listening to Punjabi songs at the default settings, the Jabra+ app does allow the user to configure this. Apart from the bass, the details and the soundstage felt great.

I also made a couple of phone calls using the Jabra Elite Active 75t and I was totally satisfied. The in-ear design did somehow made me speak louder than I usually do, due to which I often ended up annoying my brother during phone calls. Also, the person on call could hear me loud and clear. However, a few people did say that I am sounding as if I have put the phone on speaker and kept it a bit far from my mouth.

Also Read: Boult AirBass LiveBuds Review: Best truly wireless earphones under Rs 3,000?

Jabra has not included Active Noise Cancelling in these earbuds but due to the in-ear design, I really did not feel the need for that. These earphones also come with the Jabra HearThrough feature that can be activated with a single press on the left earbud. It allows the user to be aware of their surroundings and the same can be adjusted using the Jabra+ app.

As for the battery life, the Jabra Elite Active 75t performed really well during my testing. On a full charge, the earbuds with the case lasted me for more than 3 days. This was with me listening to music for at least 6-7 hours every day at 80% volume. As for the earbuds themselves, they were easily able to last for a little over 6 hours without the need for putting them back on the case.

Jabra Elite Active 75t is, hands-down, one of the best pairs of truly wireless earphones for under Rs. 17,000. If you are looking to enjoy some music, especially the bass-heavy ones, you cannot go wrong with these.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage