Ben Stokes bids emotional goodbye on social media after sudden decision of international retirement

London:

On Day 4 of the third Test against New Zealand, former England captain Ben Stokes announced his decision to retire from international cricket after the completion of the series. During his 15-year career with the Three Lions, the all-rounder established his authority in the middle, winning England a number of matches and became one of the country's defining players of the modern era. He made his international debut in 2011 and since then amassed 11321 runs and clinched 352 wickets across formats.

In the meantime, Stokes confirmed that the choice to retire was made entirely on his own terms and without influence from anyone else. He indicated that the timing felt right, marking the end of his playing days for England after a career shaped by major successes as well as personal and professional challenges.

Looking forward to being a fan: Stokes

The all-rounder also used his farewell message to acknowledge the people who stood alongside him throughout his international career. He thanked England supporters, cricket fans, teammates, friends and family, saying their backing had been central to his journey. The 35-year-old added that while his days as an England player are over, he intends to continue following the national side as a supporter and looks forward to watching the team from outside the dressing room.

"It's been a mad 15 years. It's had everything thrown in there, from the highest highs to the lowest lows (on and off the field). My time was up, and no one was going to be able to make that decision other than me. But in the meantime, I just want to say I [heart emoji] every single England fan and every single cricket fan who's supported me over the years,” Stokes wrote on X.

"I [heart emoji] every single person I've walked out onto the field with representing England. I could go on and on, but I hope you get the gist of how much I loved doing what I did for 15 years. I'm looking forward to being a fan and supporting the team, and the odd day in hospitality won't go amiss. Family, friends, teammates, fans... I [heart emoji] yas all. Stokesy,” he added.

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