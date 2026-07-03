Centre issues notices to Google, Apple to remove apps that can shut down batteries in e-rickshaws, EVs

New Delhi:

The Centre on Friday directed Google and Apple to remove seven mobile applications that are allegedly capable of remotely disabling batteries in e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles, citing concerns over vehicle safety, misuse and unauthorised access to EV battery management systems.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued notices to both Google and Apple, directing them to remove the identified applications from their respective app stores, ANI reported.

The move follows concerns that the apps could be misused to remotely shut down batteries fitted in e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles, potentially compromising passenger safety and disrupting vehicle operations.

Among the applications identified by the government are BAT-BMS, SMART BMS and LOSSIGY. Authorities believe these apps could enable unauthorised interference with battery management systems, prompting the Centre to seek their removal from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.