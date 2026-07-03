How this Chinese app turns smartphones into 'kill switch' for e-rickshaws and how to prevent it?

New Delhi:

For the past few days, social media has been flooded with several viral videos showing scamsters allegedly disabling e-rickshaws on the road in the national capital and also across the country using a Chinese app called BAT-BMS. Developed by Chinese firm Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, the application tracks and controls bluetooth-enabled battery packs, raising fresh alarms over the digital security of India’s booming EV market.

Beneath the jokes lies a basic flaw in how some electric three-wheelers are built. Many modern e-rickshaws use bluetooth-enabled battery systems. Manufacturers use apps like Lossigy and BAT-BMS to monitor battery health.

Due to a lack of password protection or authentication mechanisms in some of these systems, anyone within bluetooth range can simply download the mobile application, connect to a nearby e-rickshaws, and immediately turn it off.

What is the “BAT-BMS” app?

BAT-BMS is a mobile app developed by Chinese manufacturer Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. It lets users monitor the Bluetooth-enabled battery packs, according to the Google Play Store. This Chinese app's level of control over regular users is what sets it apart from standard battery apps.

While other applications only allow monitoring of basic metrics such as temperature or voltage, this app includes a feature that allows the entire system to be shut down. This control is typically held by manufacturing companies.

It is important to note that this system is not new by any means, and similar apps have long been used by e-rickshaw drivers. These low-cost three-wheelers have recently grown prevalent across the Indian market due to them being budget-friendly and accessible.

How does the “kill switch” work?

Many e-rickshaws in the country still use bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries, with no password protection. This vulnerability allows any user within proximity of 15 metres to connect to the battery. “BAT-BMS” offers a “Discharge Switch” feature inside the app, which immediately switches off the e-rickshaw.

Because the older vehicles lack bluetooth, they are usually protected from such vulnerability. Additionally, new e-rickshaws use password protection to prevent third-party apps from connecting.

How to prevent this?

Change the bluetooth password: Open the BAT-BMS app, go to Settings and change the default factory password to a private one. Turn on remote control locks: Look for options like "Remote Control Lock" or "App Control Lock" in the app settings and turn them on to block unauthorized access.

Disconnect the Bluetooth application: If you do not need the app, ask a technician to physically disconnect the Bluetooth application from the battery. The e-rickshaw will work completely normally, but other phones will no longer be able to detect or connect to it.

What did the government say?

Public safety has been flagged as the biggest concern by Experts. E-rickshaws are frequently utilized on busy roads, close to schools, markets, and crowded areas, frequently carrying numerous passengers. Accidents, traffic jams, stranded passengers, and financial losses for drivers could all result from a vehicle suddenly losing power while moving.

In a latest development, the Central government on Friday confirmed that these two mobile applications allegedly used to remotely switch off moving e-rickshaws have been taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after several videos showing the feature went viral on social media.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also Read:

Can a Chinese app really switch off any e-rickshaw via Bluetooth? Viral claim explained