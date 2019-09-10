Apple Launch event 2019 LIVE Updates: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max to unveil tonight

Image Source : APPLE Apple Launch Event 2019

At 10:30 AM PDT (10 PM IST) on Tuesday, 10 September, Apple officials will take the stage in the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's head-quarter to unveil Apple's new range of products. The range is likely to include three variants for 2019' new iPhones which are expected to come with several advancements from 2018's iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The company is also expected to launch its new Apple watch 5. Apart from the launches, Apple is likely to reveal the release dates for its major operating system updates: iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. We will be bringing live updates of the launch event, as they happen.

Where to watch the launch event

The launch will be starting at 10 PM according to the Indian Standard Time and people planning to watch the launch event live on their Apple devices with iOS 10 or above can log on to https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ and stream the event. Mac users can stream the event on their Safari Browser but they need to make sure o be using the macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. The event can also be watched via Apple Events app on Apple TV

Windows users can also watch the event live from their Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome Browser. Apple, this time will also be streaming the event live on Youtube.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Apple Launch event 2019

Apple CEO Tweeted a picture from the launch venue in Cupertino, California. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 IST at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple headquarters.