WhatsApp update: You might not be able to take screenshots of other’s display picture: Here’s why

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that is aimed at enhancing the privacy of the users. The feature will prevent users from taking screenshots of the display pictures of the other users. This under-testing feature will prevent the sharing of other users’ display pictures without their consent.

The under-testing feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android available through Google Play Store. Users running WhatsApp beta for Android with version number 2.24.4.25 will get a notification saying ‘Can’t take a screenshot due to app restrictions’ when they try to take a screenshot of another user’s display picture.

Similar features are already available on other photo-sharing platforms such as Snapchat and payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay. They also prevent users from taking screenshots of the app in some scenarios such as where your personal or financial information is provided.

However, users can still bypass the under-testing WhatsApp feature by taking a photograph of another user’s profile picture using a different device like a phone or a camera.

Through this feature, WhatsApp wants to limit the ability to take screenshots of users’ display pictures, thus reducing the risk of harassment and impersonation. The under-testing feature is currently available for some beta testing and is expected to roll out to everyone in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature for its web version. The new feature will allow users to lock and hide desired chats behind a secret code. A similar kind of feature is already available for Android and iOS versions of the app.

The Chat Lock feature on the WhatsApp Web will let users create a secret code to hide desired chats from the main chat list. The secret code can be a word, a phrase, or even an emoji.

