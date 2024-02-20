WhatsApp Web to get Chat Lock feature with secret codes: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web is reportedly working on a new feature for the web version of the popular messaging app that will allow users to lock and hide specific chats behind a secret code. The feature is already available on WhatsApp for iOS and Android and is expected to enhance the privacy of users on the web version of the platform.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features, the Chat Lock feature with secret codes is currently in development and will be rolled out soon on WhatsApp Web. The feature will let users create a secret code, which can be a word, a phrase, or even an emoji, to lock and hide some chats from the main chat list. Users will then have to enter the same code to access the hidden chats.

The feature is aimed at protecting users' chats from unauthorized access on a shared computer or device. Unlike the existing Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, which requires biometric authentication, the secret code feature will work on any device that supports WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp for iOS and Android users will also have the option to disable the secret code feature and use the biometric Chat Lock feature instead.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp introduced the "Updates" tab last year that allowed users to keep track of status updates and Channels in one place. However, the redesign wasn't well received by several users, particularly the status updates section. As a result, WhatsApp is now planning to redesign it again. According to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on an updated status update tray layout that looks similar to Facebook's stories section. The feature is currently in development on WhatsApp beta for Android, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The latest update in the design of status updates will provide users with a preview of the content being posted without the need to open it. This means that users can easily decide whose status they would like to view without having to open each one individually.

