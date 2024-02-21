Samsung Galaxy F15 5G to launch in India on March 4: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG GALAXY F15 5G Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Samsung is all set to launch its new F-series smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will arrive in India on March 4 at 12PM. The upcoming smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart as a micro-site for the smartphone is already live on the platform. Here are all the details that you need to know.

As per the information available on the microsite, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+SoC. The smartphone will also feature sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone will follow Smasung’s signature design and will come with vertically arranged rear cameras offering a minimalistic look.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, which will last for 2 days, as per the company’s claim. The smartphone is expected to offer up to 128 hours of music playback, up to 25 hours of video playback, and up to 53 hours of video calls. The smartphone will be eligible for four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security patch updates.



Based on the teaser images on the micro-site, the smartphone is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which will also act as the power button. However, the company is yet to mention anything about it.

Meanwhile, Samsung is adding new audio features such as Auracast, 360 Audio, and Auto Switch to its smartphones, tablets, and TVs. These features will now be offered on a wider range of Samsung devices with more advanced capabilities.

Samsung’s Auracast Bluetooth technology will now be available on devices including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A54 5G, M54 5G, Tab S9, Tab S9 FE, and Tab Active 5 5G. It will allow a single device to send audio to numerous speakers or headphones at the same time.

