Samsung announces wider support for audio features including Auracast, 360 Audio, more

Samsung has announced that it is adding new audio features such as Auracast, 360 Audio, and Auto Switch to its smartphones, tablets, and TVs. These capabilities are not new to Samsung, but they will be offered on a wider range of devices and with more capability. Here is everything you should know.

Samsung originally launched Auracast on its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones and latest TVs last year, followed by the Galaxy S24 series phones this year. This Bluetooth technology allows a single device to send audio to numerous speakers or headphones at the same time. Samsung has announced that additional phones and tablets will be able to use Auracast, either as broadcasters or receivers. For broadcasting, the devices will need to run Samsung's One UI 6.1 and the devices running on the 5.1.1 software will be able to select and receive Auracast broadcasts.

The list of supported devices includes the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A54 5G, M54 5G, Tab S9, Tab S9 FE, and Tab Active 5 5G.

Another audio feature that Samsung is expanding is 360 Audio. This feature generates a surround sound experience by tracking the user's head movement and adjusting the sound accordingly. 360 Audio is already supported on various Samsung phones and tablets, and it will now work on several Samsung TVs, including the Neo QLED and OLED models. To enjoy 360 Audio, the user must first pair their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Buds 2 with the television.

Samsung's third audio feature enhancement is Auto Switch, which automatically switches the Bluetooth connection of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro across multiple Samsung devices. For example, if the user is watching a video on a Samsung tablet or TV and gets a call on their Samsung phone, the earbuds will switch to the phone automatically. Samsung says that Auto Switch will now also work with Galaxy Book laptops that have One UI 6.0 software.

In addition to this, Samsung is further enhancing real-time translation on the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy Buds. Once the Galaxy Buds are paired with the Galaxy S24 series smartphone, the translated audio will be played through the earbuds, while the person you’re talking to will hear the translated words via your phone’s speaker.

Samsung says that these audio features will be progressively available from the end of this month for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds FE, in addition to the Buds 2 Pro. Samsung claims that these features will offer a more immersive and seamless audio experience for its users.

