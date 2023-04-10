Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to easily make a conference call on your Android and iPhone

Despite the growing popularity of video calling as a means of remote communication, conference calls still hold a significant place. Video calls are often unreliable, experiencing frequent disconnections, audio compression issues, and lag. In such circumstances, a quick group call using mobile data or balance may be more practical. Furthermore, there is no requirement to install any third-party applications, which is an added advantage.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make a conference call on your mobile device, whether you're using an Android or iOS operating system.

Android

To begin, tap on the default call icon on your phone. This will open up the contact list and numeric keypad. You can then either type in the phone number you wish to call or scroll through your saved contacts to find the person you want to call.

After finding the person you want to call, tap on their name and hit the green call button to initiate the call. Once you're connected, look at the user interface and press the ‘+’ icon to add another person to the call.

This will take you back to the contact list, where you can repeat the same steps as before by finding and clicking on the second person you want to call.

When the second person picks up, both calls will be displayed at the top of your screen. Tap ‘Merge’ to combine the two calls into a single conference call, and you can all now hear and speak to each other on the same line. To end the call, simply use the disconnect button as you would during a regular phone call.

Apple iOS

The process on Apple devices is similar - start by dialing the first person and then press ‘+’ to add the second person. When the second person answers, you will receive a prompt from merging the calls into a single line. You can follow the same methods to include more people. This technique is also applicable to Android smartphones.

Holding down the notification prompt while hitting the merge call button will allow you to accept an incoming call while on a conference call. To remove a member from the call, simply access the options by tapping the info button and then tap ‘End’ next to the name(s) of the person or people you want to remove.

In case the option to merge calls is not visible to you, it could be due to the lack of support from your carrier (SIM/network). Opting to install new video calling applications may also not be feasible. Therefore, setting up a call on your device via the default phone app is a viable alternative. On iOS devices, this app is known as FaceTime, while on Android devices, it goes by the name 'Video call.'

