Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. How to easily make a conference call on your Android and iPhone

How to easily make a conference call on your Android and iPhone

Opting for conference calls using mobile data/balance is an excellent substitute for video calls, known for their frequent disconnections and other associated problems.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 17:18 IST
conference call on your Android
Image Source : FREEPIK How to easily make a conference call on your Android and iPhone

Despite the growing popularity of video calling as a means of remote communication, conference calls still hold a significant place. Video calls are often unreliable, experiencing frequent disconnections, audio compression issues, and lag. In such circumstances, a quick group call using mobile data or balance may be more practical. Furthermore, there is no requirement to install any third-party applications, which is an added advantage.

ALSO READ: Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make a conference call on your mobile device, whether you're using an Android or iOS operating system.

Android

  • To begin, tap on the default call icon on your phone. This will open up the contact list and numeric keypad. You can then either type in the phone number you wish to call or scroll through your saved contacts to find the person you want to call.
  • After finding the person you want to call, tap on their name and hit the green call button to initiate the call. Once you're connected, look at the user interface and press the ‘+’ icon to add another person to the call.
  • This will take you back to the contact list, where you can repeat the same steps as before by finding and clicking on the second person you want to call.
  • When the second person picks up, both calls will be displayed at the top of your screen. Tap ‘Merge’ to combine the two calls into a single conference call, and you can all now hear and speak to each other on the same line. To end the call, simply use the disconnect button as you would during a regular phone call.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring add, edit contacts within app for Android: Know more

Related Stories
Hope intellectuals from India, China take part in Mind and Life conference: Dalai Lama

Hope intellectuals from India, China take part in Mind and Life conference: Dalai Lama

India pulls out of key regional conference on sustainable development in Pakistan: report

India pulls out of key regional conference on sustainable development in Pakistan: report

Hurriyat Conference asks PMs of India and Pakistan to resume talks

Hurriyat Conference asks PMs of India and Pakistan to resume talks

Reliance Jio opens web conferencing app JioMeet for public

Reliance Jio opens web conferencing app JioMeet for public

Google Duo touchbase 5 billion installs through Play Store

Google Duo touchbase 5 billion installs through Play Store

RAPOO Launches C-Series Range of Webcams starting from Rs. 3,499 onwards

RAPOO Launches C-Series Range of Webcams starting from Rs. 3,499 onwards

Google I/O 2022 set for May 2022: What to expect from developer’s conference

Google I/O 2022 set for May 2022: What to expect from developer’s conference

Zoom faces a massive drop in usage as offices slowly get back to pre-Covid set up

Zoom faces a massive drop in usage as offices slowly get back to pre-Covid set up

Two-day 'National Education Ministers' Conference' to be held in Gujarat today

Two-day 'National Education Ministers' Conference' to be held in Gujarat today

Google updates Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Meet to empower teachers and students

Google updates Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Meet to empower teachers and students

Microsoft Teams becomes more engaging with these new games - Check out

Microsoft Teams becomes more engaging with these new games - Check out

Panasonic brings RoomBook Plus for smart meeting room management- Know more

Panasonic brings RoomBook Plus for smart meeting room management- Know more

5 Best webcams for great video calling experiences

5 Best webcams for great video calling experiences

Microsoft Teams app now supports Mac with Apple silicon

Microsoft Teams app now supports Mac with Apple silicon

Zoom renames chat app, brings several new features

Zoom renames chat app, brings several new features

Google Meet and Zoom brings Interoperability

Google Meet and Zoom brings Interoperability

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

WhatsApp Update: This new feature will allow the users to keep messages from disappearing

WhatsApp adds new feature to allow users share status updates on FB Stories

WhatsApp adds new feature to allow users share status updates on FB Stories

WhatsApp to bring add, edit contacts within app for Android: Know more

WhatsApp to bring add, edit contacts within app for Android: Know more

Apple iOS

  • The process on Apple devices is similar - start by dialing the first person and then press ‘+’ to add the second person. When the second person answers, you will receive a prompt from merging the calls into a single line. You can follow the same methods to include more people. This technique is also applicable to Android smartphones.
  • Holding down the notification prompt while hitting the merge call button will allow you to accept an incoming call while on a conference call. To remove a member from the call, simply access the options by tapping the info button and then tap ‘End’ next to the name(s) of the person or people you want to remove.
  • In case the option to merge calls is not visible to you, it could be due to the lack of support from your carrier (SIM/network). Opting to install new video calling applications may also not be feasible. Therefore, setting up a call on your device via the default phone app is a viable alternative. On iOS devices, this app is known as FaceTime, while on Android devices, it goes by the name 'Video call.'
 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News