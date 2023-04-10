Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 for developers

Soon after releasing iOS 16.4.1, Apple reportedly stopped signing up for iOS 16.3.1. The move has been taken by the tech giant to prevent iPhone users from downgrading to that software version.

On February 13 (2023), iOS 16.3.1 was released as a minor update containing bug fixes, enhanced Crash Detection optimisations and security improvements. This update was applicable to iPhone 14 models, MacRumors reported.

To prevent users from an outdated software version, Apple works frequently to remove signing older iOS releases over time.

The tech giant keeps doing this in order to prevent users from installing unsafe versions of iOS while ensuring that as many people as possible are using the most up-to-date APIs and features.

iOS 16.4 is expected to be unsigned later this month (April) giving iPhone customers a limited amount of time to downgrade to that version, the report said.

Furthermore, Apple has rolled out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to registered developers.

The company also rolled out iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 to registered developers for beta testing.

"Update your apps to use new features, and test your apps against API changes," Apple said in a release.

As the update rolls out, users will be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update.

