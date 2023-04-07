Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/THEGALOX_/STATUS/164 Motorola razr 40 ultra, aka motorola razr+, visits tdra certification ahead of launch

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch its Razr+ 2023 smartphone in China. The smartphone company recently started the certification process in the nation. , Yesterday, its battery capacity and quick charging capabilities were discovered on the Chinese CQC certification website.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr+ 2023: Same Device with Different Names

The device has also been spotted on TDRA certification and the Canadian REL certification websites with the same model number as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. This suggests that both smartphones are the same device with different names for different regions, which is a common trend in the smartphone market.

Limited Information about Specifications and Features

Unfortunately, none of the certification listings provides any information about the device's specifications and features. However, the CQC listing confirmed that the Motorola Razr+ 2023 would feature 33W fast charging and a 3,640mAh battery capacity, which is slightly larger than its predecessor.

Expected Launch Date and Key Specs

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is rumoured to launch during Q2 2023 in China. Some key specifications have been leaked, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, a 6.7-inch display, a 64 MP + 13 MP rear camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. Although it's still only a rumour, the device is anticipated to cost roughly Rs. 80,790 and go on sale on June 21, 2023.

While we still do not know much about the Motorola Razr+ 2023, its upcoming launch in China has generated a lot of buzzes. With the smartphone market constantly evolving, it will be interesting to see how Motorola's latest device stacks up against the competition. Consumers will have to wait until Q2 2023 to find out more about the device's specifications and features, but the leaked information so far is promising.

