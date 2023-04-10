WhatsApp to bring add, edit contacts within app for Android: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

Whatsapp has recently introduced a new feature which will "manage contacts within the app". The new feature will enable the users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app on Android.

The new feature will bring the ability to add and edit contacts within WhatsApp for Android. It is now available for some beta testers using the latest beta version of Meta's owned instant messaging platform. The feature will soon be rolled out to more users in the coming days, as per the WABetaInfo report.

About the latest new feature:

The new feature will enable the user to check the feature's availability on their devices by opening the contact list within WhatsApp and selecting the "New Contact" option.

If the "New contact" option is available, it means the feature is available and they can add contacts without leaving WhatsApp.

Moreover, users can also add unknown numbers to their contacts list when they reach others on WhatsApp, without switching to the contacts app, said the report.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app is reportedly developing a new feature, which will enable users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app.

Earlier, users could share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to manually share the update each time they posted something new.

But now, due to this new feature, the process may be automatic for certain status updates users choose, when the option is enabled.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News