6 must have video calling apps on your smartphone to ease your work

Video calling has become an essential mode of communication in the past couple of years, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Video calling has become an essential means of communication for both personal and professional purposes. From staying in touch with friends and family to holding virtual meetings with colleagues, video calling has made life easier for many people.

Fortunately, there are many free videos calling options available with different features and benefits. Here are some of the top options for free video calling and what they offer:

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app which offers video calling and provides end-to-end encryption for security. It allows up to 8 participants on a call and is available on both Android and iOS.

Zoom

Zoom has become one of the most popular video conferencing services, thanks to its ease of use and features such as screen sharing, virtual backgrounds and the ability to record meetings. The free version of Zoom allows up to 100 participants for a maximum of 40 minutes per call.

Skype

Skype has been around for a long time and is a reliable option for video calling. It offers features such as screen sharing, file sharing and live subtitles. Skype allows up to 50 participants for a maximum of 4 hours per call.

Google Duo

Google Duo is a free video-calling app that is available for both Android and iOS. It offers high-quality video and audio and allows up to 12 participants on a call.

Telegram

Telegram is a messaging app that also offers video calling. It offers end-to-end encryption and allows up to 6 participants on a call.

Facebook Messenger

This app also offers free video calling, making it a great option for connecting with friends and family who are on Facebook. It allows for one-on-one conversations and group calls with up to 50 people. Plus, you can use fun filters and stickers during your calls.



These apps provide a great way to stay connected with loved ones or colleagues from a distance. It's important to explore and find the one that best fits your needs and preferences.

