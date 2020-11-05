Google Pay ‘Go India’ game: How to play, earn up to Rs. 501 on Android, iOS?

Google Pay iOS App

One of the exciting perks of Google Pay is that it provides with a chance of earning money, either via scratch cards or in-app games. Much like every year, the popular payments app has introduced a game or users to make payments, collect rewards, and earn money. The new 'Go India' game is now live on the Google Pay app for both Android and iOS and here's how you can use this opportunity to get up to Rs. 501.

Google Pay 'Go India' game: How to play on Android, iOS?

The game is a simple one: you are required to collect tickets and kilometres while travelling across various cities in the country. Once you start playing the game, you will be in your virtual car on the screen, travelling to various cities, and getting tickets and KMs. You can get these tickets (with names of places such as New Delhi, Hyderabad and more) by making transactions and asking for tickets from friends on Googe Pay.

Kilometres can be earned by transacting, getting a Morning Gift by opening Go India daily, gifting a city ticket, recharging bills, and even by sharing their Go India photos or map. Once you have visited all the cities in the game, you will be declared as the 'Go India Champion' and will get Rs. 501 cash reward. The minimum reward is of Rs. 101.

The game comes with a few rules. You have to visit all the cities by November 25 to be able to get the reward. Payment made to a single merchant will provide you with one ticket or KMs, hence, transact with more merchants to get more tickets and KMs. Additionally, the KMs will expire if not collected within 48 hours after receiving, You can head to the Google Pay app and then tap on the game to know about more game rules. Here's how you can go about it:

Head to Google Pay on Android or iOS phone

Tap on the 'Enter Game' option present on the top of the app

Now, you can start collecting tickets and KMs to visit the cities. The tickets will help you unlock a city region, go to that city, and get a reward. One thing worth noting is that you can visit only 3 cities a day

Whatever region you have covered, you will be able to see that within the app to keep an eye on your progress

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Google Pay 'Go India' game

In addition to this, you can see a city photo along with a fact about the city once you reach there. The 'Go India' game will also host quizzes and virtual cultural events for users to get scratch cards and win up to Rs. 100, tickets, or more KMs.

So start playing the game and get a chance to win money before November 25.

