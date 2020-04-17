Move over Zoom, use these 5 video calling apps for meetings instead

Video calling apps are on trend amid coronavirus lockdown.

As the coronavirus pandemic started affecting India, a lot of companies imposed the ‘Work from home’ culture. Not only corporates but also the education sector started taking advantage of technology to bring classes online. With such high demand, Zoom started popping up a lot. However, it has its fair share of security issues.

While Zoom has already fixed most of its security vulnerabilities, there are a ton of great options for video conferences and online meetings. Here’s a list of best apps available:

Google Meet

Google recently rebranded its Google Hangouts Meet app to Google Meet. The application is secure as it comes from Google. It requires a user to have a Google One account to start the meeting. But, the other users do not require the same and just need an invite link instead. Using the link provided by the admin, the whole team can join. Google Meet also brings integration for other google products.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is another professional meetings app that allows chatting among users along with bringing features like video conferencing, support for up to 250 members and more. Also, it integrates well with other Microsoft products allowing collaboration of Office documents in between a video call.

Skype

Skype

Skype was once quite famous among both professional as well as casual users. Zoom took the thunder by offering way better features and allowing users to connect seamlessly without needing to create a new account. Now, Skype has added a similar feature along with bringing support for up to 50 people.

Slack

Slack is a famous platform used by many companies to manage large teams. While the app is mostly used for chatting, sharing important messages and more, users have not noticed that it even supports video calls. However, free users can only take advantage of a normal video call instead of a group one. In order to have group meetings, the users will require a premium account.

WhatsApp

Even though WhatsApp is not a meetings focused platform, it can also be used for small teams. WhatsApp allows group calls with up to four users. It can be great as it is easy to use and gets connected fairly quicker than the other apps. It can be used for quick conversations with two or three of your colleagues. Also, it is worth noting that WhatsApp is also said to soon allow more users on a group call.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage