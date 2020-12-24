Apps which millennials got hooked on to this 2020: Groww, Zee5 and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Apps which millennials got hooked on to this 2020.

Without a doubt, millennials are smartphone obsessed. Scrolling down our smartphones has become a habit now, and there are no signs of it decreasing. Checking our smartphone is the first thing we do after waking up, and also the last before going to bed. Here are a few apps which found a place in that part of millennials lives during 2020.

Groww

It is a new age DIY investment app helping investors of across ages and investment experience to make an informed decision allowing investors to open an account electronically and transact in mutual funds and stocks online. 2020 gave us time, a lot of it which increased the use of not so common sectors. Millennials got more interested and experimentative by exploring different options of earning, GROWW came in as a solution to all that

Plop Stories

Who doesn’t love short stories? with that in mind plop stories found its way. The platform uses a format that takes written word and infuses multiple multimedia elements like video, audio, and role-playing mobile-based simulations to give a real-life experience to a smart-phone obsessed generation. Plop stories, intelligently capturing the attention of the audience by its interactive platform and creative storylines became a must-read app.

Pocket52

Who doesn’t like to take a break and play card games? Making that occasional party game a daily part of our lives. Pocket52 brought poker and rummy at our fingertips whenever we want. With its cryptographically secure poker platform and poker network, playing for money felt safer and also an opportunity to earn while staying at home. 2020 was all about trying new things and exploring opportunities, poket52 brought in a combination of both, bringing its popularity all over.

Zee5

Zee5 has been around for a while, proving online streaming for a variety of shows. With the increase in the popularity of online streaming websites, it stood out. Providing both telecasted shows along with its original and relatable content with a reasonable price, made it not only popular but a got to streaming site. Watching shows as a way to ditch reality for some time was all everyone need during this time. To be able to feel connected with meeting, online streaming gave them that experience.

Urban Company

Earlier known as Urban clap, we all know about the salon at home. From providing home cleaning to beauty services, this app became a part of many smartphones. There is no denying the fact that every person became a cleanliness agent during this time, from having spotless house to maintaining their own bodies, urban company came in handy.