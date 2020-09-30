5 trending messenger platforms in India: WhatsApp, Hike and more

Here's a list of 5 trending messaging platforms in India.

Gradually but definitely, the world is walking away from the time SMS and MMS were the only ways to message people. It started years ago with the birth of apps such as Instant Messenger, and it is continuing with a line of options available today by just clicking a download button. This trend has experienced a major push in the last few years. Now, you have more choices than you have had ever before. Presently, there are a number of trending messenger apps that help you connect both on a personal as well as professional levels. Mobile messenger apps have surprisingly become popular over time.

In reality, messaging apps now have 20% more net users than social media channels. Around 55% of customers prefer to interact with businesses using these apps over other messaging channels. Chances are that you’ll end up installing more than one of these. Let’s find out which are the best Android and iOS apps that you can rely on for messaging and chatting in your daily lives.

Telegram

A mobile messaging app for the post-Snowden age, Telegram is pointed honestly at the security-conscious user. Telegram highlights fast, encrypted chat messaging, with client-server encryption for regular chats. A stable chat mode gives end-to-end encryption, making it easy for you and your intended receiver to read it. You can also set messages to self-destruct. Using Telegram, you can share videos, reports, and engage in group chats with up to 200 users.

WhatsApp

Everybody very well knows WhatsApp. After all, it’s the most famous messenger app in the world. It has a ton of features, gets regular updates, and plays confidently with primarily every other chat app. It is integrated with voice and video chats, text messages, group chats, and supports multimedia features like GIFs, and video, etc. It’s authoritative, friendly, and successful. That’s the moral triumvirate for chat apps. The best thing is that it is also free with no in-app purchases.

Snapchat

Snapchat is a unique messenger app. It provides quite a few interesting features including voice calls, video messages, photo messages, and text messages. The service immediately deletes information after viewing. That signifies there is no history to speak of outside of a streak counter. There are also Snapchat Stories that let people send common status updates and all their fans can view. They expire in 24 hours. Several of the app’s features are imitated by other apps (Instagram, mostly). The app is fairly popular among the teens.

Troop Messenger

Troop Messenger is one of the renowned messenger apps for business. The app offers features like group conversations, file preview & management, voice-video calling and conferencing, screen share and remote screen control, stealth messaging (Burnout), Advanced search filters, and more. The app provides user personalization options to set wallpapers, notifications, and preferences. Troop Messenger, provides an On-premise edition alongside the Hosted/SaaS model for Enterprises to choose the one that best suits them. The Troop Messenger app also provides a couple of additional features like ‘respond later', texting, and email at a selective platform. Interestingly, the Troop Messenger app is widely used by Govt, defense agencies, and enterprises across the world especially those for whom Data ownership and privacy are critical.

Hike

Hike is an instant messaging application designed and developed in India. The company’s target is the youth and it provides them with a massive sticker library, which is continuously updated. In addition to stickers, the app also has features like hide chat options, importance, Hike news, and more. Hike is available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

