Tamil Nadu: Six workers die, one missing after under-construction portion of building collapses in Ooty

Tamil Nadu: Six workers die, one missing after under-construction portion of house collapses in Ooty.

Tamil Nadu news: Six construction workers involved in the construction of a house died when a portion of the building collapsed on them in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu today (February 7).

The deceased have been identified as-

Sakila (30) Sangeeta (35) Bhagya (36) Uma (35) Muthulakshmi (36) Radha ( 38)

"Two workers with serious injuries were taken to Ooty General Hospital while one worker is still trapped in the debris. Rescue and rescue operations are underway," said Ooty Police. Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people.

Further information is awaited in this regard.

