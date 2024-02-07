Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Tamil Nadu: Six workers die, one missing after under-construction portion of building collapses in Ooty

Tamil Nadu news: Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people after portion of a building collapsed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ooty (Tamil Nadu) Updated on: February 07, 2024 15:37 IST
Image Source : ANI (VIDEO SCREENGRAB) Tamil Nadu: Six workers die, one missing after under-construction portion of house collapses in Ooty.

Tamil Nadu news: Six construction workers involved in the construction of a house died when a portion of the building collapsed on them in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu today (February 7). 

The deceased have been identified as-

  1. Sakila (30)
  2. Sangeeta (35)
  3. Bhagya (36)
  4. Uma (35)
  5. Muthulakshmi (36)
  6. Radha ( 38)

"Two workers with serious injuries were taken to Ooty General Hospital while one worker is still trapped in the debris. Rescue and rescue operations are underway," said Ooty Police. Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people.

Further information is awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: BJP gets big boost in Tamil Nadu as 15 ex-MLAs, mostly from AIADMK, and 1 former MP join party

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 23 fishermen from Rameswaram

