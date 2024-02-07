BJP gets big boost in Tamil Nadu as 15 ex-MLAs, mostly from AIADMK, and 1 former MP join party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several opposition leaders joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

As many as fifteen former AIDMK and Congress MLAs will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, said the sources. The joining of former legislators will be a big boost to the saffron party which has been trying hard to increase its footprints in the southern state under the leadership of K Annamalai.

Tamil Nadu is a big challenge for the BJP as it remains one of the forts that Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-led Bharatiya Janata Party could not make an impact. BJP drew nil in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, it managed to win 4 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP strategically drawing leaders from rival parties and on the other hand Tamil Nadu party president K Annamalai has been carrying out padyatra in a bid to galvanise grassroots party workers.

Following are the names who joined BJP:

P Kulandaivelu (Former DMK MP from Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat). K Vadivel (Former AIADMK MLA from Karur), PS Sennimalai Kandasamy (Former AIADMK MLA from Aravakurichi), Gomati Srinivasan (Former minister and AIADMK MLA from Valangaiman), R Chinnaswamy (Former AIADMK MLA from Singanallur), R Duraisamy, also known as Challenger Dorai (Former AIADMK MLA Coimbatore South), MV Rathinam (Former AIADMK MLA from Pollachi), SM Vasan (Former AIADMK MLA from Vedasandur), S Muthukrishnan (Former AIADMK MLA from Kanyakumari), PS Arul (Former AIADMK MLA from Bhuvanagiri), NR Rajendiran (Former AIADMK MLA from Kattumannarkoil), R Thangaraju (Former Congress MLA from Andimadam), S Gurunathan (Former DMK MLA from Palayamkottai), VR Jayaraman (Former AIADMK MLA from Theni), K Balasubramaniam (Former AIADMK MLA from Sirkazhi) and A Chandrasekaran (Former Congress MLA from Sholavandan).

