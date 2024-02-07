Chandrababu Naidu likely to meet Amit Shah today: Is TDP-BJP alliance on cards?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. The meeting is expected to take place in the evening.

The meeting, if happens, will be crucial ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, due to be held in April-May this year.

The TDP is a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former Andhra Pradesh CM broke away ties with the saffron party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections after the state was not given 'special category' status.

The TDP and the BJP forged an alliance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and won 19 seats (16 by TDP and 3 by BJP) together in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Lok Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address, claimed that the NDA will cross 400-mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.

He was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time.

"I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats," the Prime Minister said replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

He said the third term of the government was not too far.

"At the most 100-125 days are remaining," he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

"Abki baar," PM Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say "400 paar".

"Even Kharge ji is saying the same thing," PM Modi said referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement in the Rajya Sabha.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar, who re-joined NDA, to meet PM Modi in Delhi today, special package for Bihar on agenda